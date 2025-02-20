Left Menu

India Boosts Maritime Security with Rs 1220 Crore Radio Contract

The Indian government has signed a Rs 1220.12 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for 149 advanced radios to enhance Coast Guard capabilities. This move supports interoperability with the Indian Navy and aligns with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by bolstering local manufacturing and mettle in military communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has inked a significant Rs 1220.12 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to procure 149 cutting-edge radios for the Indian Coast Guard. These state-of-the-art devices promise secure, high-speed communication, significantly boosting the Coast Guard's operational effectiveness and aiding joint operations with the Indian Navy.

This initiative not only enhances maritime law enforcement and other critical operations but also reinforces India's commitment to the Blue Economy agenda. By aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the contract underscores India's push for domestic manufacturing, creating employment and expertise in advanced military-grade systems.

In parallel, the Ministry of Defence has contracted ACE Limited and JCB India Limited for 1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks worth Rs 697.35 crore, enhancing logistics and combat support for the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. This nationwide defense procurement drive accelerates the modernization of India's defense infrastructure and promotes indigenous industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

