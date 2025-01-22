Left Menu

Women Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Arunachal Pradesh's Political Arena

Kaling Moyong, the newly elected BJP president of Arunachal Pradesh, commits to implementing women's reservation law in future assembly elections. This move aims to involve more women in governance and decision-making. Chief Minister Pema Khandu plans to field 20 women candidates in the 2029 assembly elections.

Women Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Arunachal Pradesh's Political Arena
Kaling Moyong, the newly-appointed BJP president of Arunachal Pradesh, announced on Wednesday the party's commitment to enforcing the women's reservation law in upcoming state assembly elections. This initiative is set to enhance women's participation in governance and their role in decision-making, according to Moyong.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has revealed plans to nominate 20 female candidates for the 60-member assembly in 2029. The women's reservation bill, signed by President Droupadi Murmu in September 2023, proposes a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Moyong was tasked by the chief minister to encourage women to step forward and prepare for the upcoming elections, emphasizing competence over connections. He emphasized breaking societal and political barriers for women and pledged party support for government development initiatives and grassroots strengthening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

