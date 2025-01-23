Trump Terminates Diversity Programs, Sparks National Debate

In a decisive move, former President Donald Trump escalated his campaign against diversity programs on Tuesday, extending the challenge to the private sector and putting government employees in offices administering these initiatives on paid leave. The steps reflect a sharp shift from executive orders since his time in office, aimed at ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, which Trump and supporters argue unfairly discriminate against other Americans.

The contentious executive order revoked earlier measures going back as early as 1965 that promoted equal employment opportunities and encouraged workforce diversity. Critics see this as an erosion of efforts to address longstanding inequities and structural racism. Civil rights leaders express concern, describing Trump's actions as a threat that undermines merit and qualifications of diverse candidates in job promotions.

As the debate intensifies, responses split across ideologies. Conservative activists and Republicans welcomed the order as a corrective measure, while civil rights organizations gear up to challenge it, planning boycotts against companies abandoning DEI commitments. The situation sets the stage for a national debate over the role of diversity programs in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)