Political Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Delhi CM Atishi of Corruption
BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized Delhi CM Atishi, dubbing her a 'rubber stamp CM'. Allegations of corruption against AAP surface amid accusations of police collusion in suppressing intimidation complaints from AAP volunteers. Delhi's political climate heats up with demands for police transfers.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce political clash, BJP leader Tarun Chugh launched a sobering critique of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday, labeling her as a 'rubber stamp CM.' He claimed that despite her position, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not fully endorse her leadership nor seek voter support in her name.
Amidst these tensions, CM Atishi sent a letter to the Delhi Election Officer, accusing local law enforcement of attempting to dismiss complaints against BJP supporters. These accusations involve the intimidation of AAP volunteers, with Atishi pressing for the transfer of implicated police officials.
Atishi's allegations extend to claims of coercion, suggesting that police officials pressured AAP volunteers into signing false affidavits. The letter illustrated ongoing attempts to thwart justice, positioning these developments as a deeper issue of institutional collusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Atishi
- BJP
- Tarun Chugh
- AAP
- corruption
- police intimidation
- political tensions
- election
- Kejriwal
ALSO READ
KTR Denies Corruption Allegations in Formula-E Case, Awaits Supreme Court Decision
Lokayukta Raids Uncover Alleged Corruption in Government Ranks
High Stakes Showdown: BJP and AAP Gear Up for Delhi Polls
Delhi's Political Face-Off: BJP vs AAP in 2024
Delhi's Political Showdown: BJP vs. AAP in Assembly Elections