Political Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Delhi CM Atishi of Corruption

In a fierce political clash, BJP leader Tarun Chugh launched a sobering critique of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday, labeling her as a 'rubber stamp CM.' He claimed that despite her position, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not fully endorse her leadership nor seek voter support in her name.

Amidst these tensions, CM Atishi sent a letter to the Delhi Election Officer, accusing local law enforcement of attempting to dismiss complaints against BJP supporters. These accusations involve the intimidation of AAP volunteers, with Atishi pressing for the transfer of implicated police officials.

Atishi's allegations extend to claims of coercion, suggesting that police officials pressured AAP volunteers into signing false affidavits. The letter illustrated ongoing attempts to thwart justice, positioning these developments as a deeper issue of institutional collusion.

