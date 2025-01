Trump's Davos Address: A Controversial Digital Interaction

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum on Thursday via a virtual platform, marking an important moment for global business and political leaders.

The president's upcoming speech is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern time. While the content remains uncertain, Trump's administration has already showcased a strong nationalist stance with swift actions like immigration crackdowns and tariff threats.

In recent weeks, Trump has made headlines by pardoning over 1,500 Capitol rioters and withdrawing from international agreements. His push to dismantle diversity initiatives is raising concerns among business leaders at the Davos forum about the future of inclusive workplace practices.

