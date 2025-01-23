Left Menu

Trump Seeks Peaceful Solutions: Meeting Putin and Reducing Nukes

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, aiming to stop the war in Ukraine. He also seeks to cut nuclear arms, hoping Russia and China would support reducing their nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:34 IST
President Donald Trump has announced his intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, with the aim of halting the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump expressed his ambition not only to stop the conflict but also to reduce nuclear arms globally.

He believes that both Russia and China may back this initiative, potentially leading to a significant reduction in global nuclear capabilities.

