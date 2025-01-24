Turmoil in U.S. Governance: Trump Administration's Moves Under Scrutiny

The United States is undergoing a period of significant political and socioeconomic transformation. Lawmakers aim to revoke China's preferential trade status, ending low-value import exemptions. The proposal, championed by House select committee chair John Moolenaar, follows former President Trump's directive to review Beijing's trade relations.

Simultaneously, a rare winter storm leaves the U.S. South in peril, extending icy conditions from Houston to the Carolinas, halting transport and daily activities. In California, escalating winds exacerbate wildfires near Los Angeles, prompting evacuations as firefighters battle growing blazes.

Moreover, the Senate confirms Trump's CIA nominee, John Ratcliffe, while the administration makes headlines for halting health agency operations and canceling diversity initiatives. On the financial front, Trump accelerates a cryptocurrency regulation overhaul, sparking debates over federal bureaucracy and constitutional liberties.

