Rivers of Dissent: SP and AAP Criticize BJP Over River Pollution Promises

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for questioning AAP's Arvind Kejriwal on Yamuna's cleanliness. Chaand pointed out BJP's unfulfilled river cleaning promises and praised AAP's governance in Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh predicted BJP's defeat in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:28 IST
SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand has launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal regarding the cleanliness of the Yamuna River. Chaand highlighted the persistent pollution plaguing the Gomati River in Lucknow and the broader issue of water pollution in Uttar Pradesh cities such as Kanpur and Lucknow.

In 2014, Chaand reminded, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pledged to clean rivers across India, including the Ganges. With CM Adityanath questioning the cleanliness of the Yamuna, Chaand argued that BJP is merely raising questions and not providing solutions, pointing to the untreated wastewater contaminating the Gomati River in Lucknow as evidence. This criticism followed a challenge from CM Adityanath to Kejriwal and his ministers to take a dip in the Yamuna as a statement on river cleanliness.

Amid the political exchange, Chaand praised the AAP government in Delhi for its achievements in areas such as health and education and confirmed his party's support in the assembly polls, showcasing their successful socialist initiatives. Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh confidently predicted the BJP's loss in the upcoming Delhi elections, dismissing efforts by PM Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath, while also referencing the BJP's recent poor performance in Delhi assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

