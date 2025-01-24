Amit Shah Visits Trimbakeshwar: Strengthening Roots and Cooperative Bonds
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Maharashtra. The visit is part of his one-day trip to the state. Shah also plans to address meetings in the cooperative sector later in the day, highlighting the importance of these engagements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a noteworthy visit to Maharashtra on Friday, offering prayers at the esteemed Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district.
The temple, renowned as one of the 12 sacred jyotirlingas, was a key stop for Shah, who is spending a day in the state for various engagements.
After the temple visit, Shah, overseeing the cooperation portfolio, is scheduled to address cooperative sector meetings at Malegaon and Mumbai, emphasizing the significance of these interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home
Avian Influenza Hits Maharashtra Wildlife: A Cautionary Tale
Justice Demanded: Alleged Failures in Maharashtra's Governance
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra Murder Case Sparks Political and Caste Tensions