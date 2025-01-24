Amit Shah Visits Trimbakeshwar: Strengthening Roots and Cooperative Bonds

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a noteworthy visit to Maharashtra on Friday, offering prayers at the esteemed Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district.

The temple, renowned as one of the 12 sacred jyotirlingas, was a key stop for Shah, who is spending a day in the state for various engagements.

After the temple visit, Shah, overseeing the cooperation portfolio, is scheduled to address cooperative sector meetings at Malegaon and Mumbai, emphasizing the significance of these interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)