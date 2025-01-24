Americans Skeptical of Musk's Role in Reforming Federal Government

Americans are uncertain about Elon Musk's capability to reform the federal government, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals around 3 in 10 U.S. adults approve of President Trump's advisory body on government efficiency led by Musk, while 4 in 10 disapprove.

Despite widespread acknowledgment of federal corruption and inefficiency, Musk's involvement has drawn skepticism. Americans are divided over proposals to slash federal jobs and relocate agencies from Washington, with many expressing doubt about the influence of billionaires in shaping government policy.

Returning federal workers to the office remains a more popular move than job cuts. In Trump's initiative, the decision to compel office work garners more favorability compared to reducing the federal workforce, signaling public hesitance in backing such aggressive reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)