Left Menu

Americans Skeptical of Musk's Role in Reforming Federal Government

A poll shows mixed American opinions on Elon Musk leading a government advisory body. While many agree on the federal government's issues with corruption and inefficiency, there is skepticism about Musk and billionaire involvement. Proposals like cutting federal jobs and relocating agencies evoke varied reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:10 IST
Americans Skeptical of Musk's Role in Reforming Federal Government
Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Americans are uncertain about Elon Musk's capability to reform the federal government, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals around 3 in 10 U.S. adults approve of President Trump's advisory body on government efficiency led by Musk, while 4 in 10 disapprove.

Despite widespread acknowledgment of federal corruption and inefficiency, Musk's involvement has drawn skepticism. Americans are divided over proposals to slash federal jobs and relocate agencies from Washington, with many expressing doubt about the influence of billionaires in shaping government policy.

Returning federal workers to the office remains a more popular move than job cuts. In Trump's initiative, the decision to compel office work garners more favorability compared to reducing the federal workforce, signaling public hesitance in backing such aggressive reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025