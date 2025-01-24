Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Schoolchildren Participation in Poonch Tiranga Rally

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary criticized the order for students to participate in a Tiranga rally organized by ABVP in Poonch. The rally, allowed by the Additional District Magistrate, was part of a nationwide campaign. Choudhary emphasized inclusivity and the importance of Republic Day for all citizens, objecting to the perceived political bias.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:37 IST
Controversy Arises Over Schoolchildren Participation in Poonch Tiranga Rally
The Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, condemned an order in Poonch requesting schools to send students to a Tiranga rally. Choudhary described the directive, issued by the Chief Education Officer, as inappropriate, stating, 'Such things should not happen.'

The Additional District Magistrate had authorized the ABVP-led rally, and school principals were asked to send 40 to 50 students with teachers. The event was an extension of a nationwide campaign, yet it aroused controversy over perceived political undertones.

Choudhary emphasized that Republic Day is a time for all citizens to honor the sacrifices of India's martyrs and asserted that the national flag represents everyone, not specific groups. His comments came as some opposed the order, citing concerns over political bias in educational settings.

