Controversy Arises Over Schoolchildren Participation in Poonch Tiranga Rally

The Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, condemned an order in Poonch requesting schools to send students to a Tiranga rally. Choudhary described the directive, issued by the Chief Education Officer, as inappropriate, stating, 'Such things should not happen.'

The Additional District Magistrate had authorized the ABVP-led rally, and school principals were asked to send 40 to 50 students with teachers. The event was an extension of a nationwide campaign, yet it aroused controversy over perceived political undertones.

Choudhary emphasized that Republic Day is a time for all citizens to honor the sacrifices of India's martyrs and asserted that the national flag represents everyone, not specific groups. His comments came as some opposed the order, citing concerns over political bias in educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)