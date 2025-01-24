Left Menu

U.S. Military Deports Migrants Amid Trump's Border Directive

U.S. military aircraft have begun deporting migrants from the United States following a directive from President Trump. The Pentagon plans to deploy additional troops, including the 82nd Airborne division, to the southern border. The actions follow Trump's executive order to enhance border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:56 IST
The first deportation flights using U.S. military C-17 aircraft have commenced under orders from President Donald Trump, marking a significant shift in border control measures. Ordered on his first day in office, the Pentagon now plans to deploy more troops to the southern border, including the elite 82nd Airborne unit.

This is reportedly the first instance in recent memory where military aircraft are used in deportations. Declaring illegal immigration a national emergency, Trump tasked the military with bolstering border security, implementing a broad asylum ban, and restricting citizenship opportunities for specific groups.

On Friday, two military planes carried about 80 migrants each to Guatemala. The U.S. military is set to provide additional flights for evacuating over 5,000 detained immigrants. Plans are also underway to send 1,500 more active-duty troops to Mexico's border, with potential deployments reaching thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

