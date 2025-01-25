Left Menu

Tragic Assassination of BSP Leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra in Ambala

BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was fatally shot in Naraingarh, Haryana. Accompanying him during the attack were two friends, one of whom was injured. The police have launched an investigation but have yet to identify the assailants. Local BSP leaders demand swift action to apprehend the culprits.

Updated: 25-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the political community, BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was shot dead by unknown assailants in Naraingarh, Haryana, police revealed on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday evening while Rajjumajra was traveling with two companions, Puneet and Gugal. Puneet sustained injuries during the assault. The victims were immediately transported to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Rajjumajra succumbed to his injuries, while Puneet remains in a stable condition.

Law enforcement officials, including Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar and Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria, have commenced a thorough investigation, though the attackers remain unidentified. The local BSP community is urging police to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

