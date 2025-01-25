Left Menu

Controversial Confirmation: Pete Hegseth Appointed US Defence Secretary

Pete Hegseth has been confirmed as the US Defence Secretary after a controversial nomination process. A tiebreaker vote by Vice President J D Vance secured his confirmation, despite allegations of sexual assault, alcohol abuse, and unfitness for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Senate has confirmed Pete Hegseth as the new Defence Secretary following a contentious nomination process. Vice President J D Vance cast a rare tiebreaker vote in the evenly split Senate to secure President Donald Trump's nominee.

The confirmation comes amid public criticism and serious allegations against Hegseth, including sexual assault and alcohol abuse, all of which he vehemently denies. His appointment is seen as a significant victory for the Trump administration, which remained supportive despite these allegations and Hegseth's lack of experience.

Hegseth's track record and personal beliefs, especially about women in military roles, have sparked strong opposition. Critics argue his views and past conduct make him unfit to lead the Department of Defence. Nonetheless, supportive Republicans and Trump have rallied behind him, bolstering his ascent to the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

