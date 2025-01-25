Vijayasai Reddy's Unexpected Political Exit: A Call for Unity in YSRCP

In a surprising turn of events, V Vijayasai Reddy, a YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, has announced his resignation, prompting widespread reactions within the party.

Maddila Gurumoorthy, a party leader, has urged Reddy to reconsider, highlighting the need for unity to ensure YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's re-election as Chief Minister.

Reddy, known for his resilience, has faced numerous political challenges, and his decision is awaited as party members express hope for his continued contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)