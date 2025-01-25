YSRCP Leader Opposes Medical College Privatization, Vows Legal Action

Former MLA and YSRCP leader, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, launched a scathing attack on Saturday against the privatization of medical colleges, underlining the adverse effects it could have on students from underprivileged backgrounds who depend on state-run institutions. Addressing the media, Reddy accused former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of catering to corporate interests throughout his political career.

Reddy alleged that Naidu is transferring newly established medical colleges to private entities under the Public-Private Partnership model. YSRCP promises to challenge these developments on multiple fronts. Reddy contrasted Naidu's actions with those of current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been credited with securing 17 new medical colleges, five of which are now operational.

"While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy secured 17 new medical colleges, evident in the five that became operational, Chandrababu Naidu did not establish even one government medical college during his nearly 15-year tenure," Reddy asserted. He highlighted the significant loss of 2,400 medical seats due to privatization and criticized the government for lacking the political will to invest in essential infrastructure, vowing to explore all legal avenues to halt privatization efforts.

