Speaker Rejects YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Bid for Opposition Leader Status

On Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, C Ayyannapatrudu, firmly dismissed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's demands to be appointed as Leader of the Opposition, calling it an 'unreasonable desire.' According to the Speaker, the YSRCP, led by Reddy, falls short of the necessary 18 MLAs required to claim such a status.

Ayyannapatrudu reiterated the rules governing opposition recognition, emphasizing a minimum threshold that reflects constitutional provisions, legal mandates, and historical precedents. He highlighted that only the Speaker has the authority to determine the Leader of the Opposition, based strictly on the numerical strength of the opposition parties.

Additionally, Ayyannapatrudu corrected recent media narratives, clarifying that the High Court has not issued directives regarding the LoP status demand by Reddy, who had initiated a writ petition that was not admitted. The Speaker aimed to halt misinformation and maintain transparency through these clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)