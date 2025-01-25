Left Menu

Amit Shah Promises Transformation Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Amit Shah promises major developments including Yamuna cleanup, ownership rights for unauthorized colonies, and welfare initiatives for gig workers and laborers. Accusations of corruption against AAP and promises of infrastructure investments also mark BJP's campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:38 IST
Amit Shah Promises Transformation Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
With less than two weeks remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections, senior BJP leader Amit Shah made a series of promises at a rally on Saturday.

The party's manifesto includes a pledge to clean the Yamuna River in three years, offer full property ownership rights to residents of 1,700 unauthorized colonies, and introduce welfare measures for gig workers and laborers.

No ongoing welfare measures for the needy will be halted, Shah assured, while also announcing plans to create thousands of jobs and develop a grand Mahabharat corridor.

