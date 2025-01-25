Amit Shah Promises Transformation Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

With less than two weeks remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections, senior BJP leader Amit Shah made a series of promises at a rally on Saturday.

The party's manifesto includes a pledge to clean the Yamuna River in three years, offer full property ownership rights to residents of 1,700 unauthorized colonies, and introduce welfare measures for gig workers and laborers.

No ongoing welfare measures for the needy will be halted, Shah assured, while also announcing plans to create thousands of jobs and develop a grand Mahabharat corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)