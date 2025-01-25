Left Menu

Desertions Reveal YSRCP's Internal Struggles

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commented on the ongoing desertions from the YSRCP, referencing V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the Rajya Sabha. Naidu refrained from offering opinions on the matter, emphasizing it is an internal issue of the party.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the YSR Congress Party following the resignation of V Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a question about the spree of defections, Naidu said these desertions reflect the internal situation of YSRCP.

Naidu, however, refrained from offering any further opinions, citing it as an internal matter of the opposition party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

