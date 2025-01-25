Internal Dissent and Calls for Transparency Threaten BJP's Karnataka Leadership

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has voiced his discontent with the party's state leadership, criticizing current president B Y Vijayendra for failing to engage dissident groups effectively.

At a press conference, Gowda called for a transparent election process to appoint a new state president, replacing the 'ad hoc' leadership that he argues is insufficient for strengthening the party's internal unity.

The remarks come amid growing dissension within the party, with allegations of corruption and 'adjustment politics' involving other senior leaders adding to the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)