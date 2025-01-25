Left Menu

Internal Dissent and Calls for Transparency Threaten BJP's Karnataka Leadership

Senior BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda criticizes the current Karnataka BJP leadership for failing to manage dissent within the party. He calls for a transparent election process to appoint a new state president. The dissent involves allegations of corruption and secret political pacts harming party integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:56 IST
Internal Dissent and Calls for Transparency Threaten BJP's Karnataka Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has voiced his discontent with the party's state leadership, criticizing current president B Y Vijayendra for failing to engage dissident groups effectively.

At a press conference, Gowda called for a transparent election process to appoint a new state president, replacing the 'ad hoc' leadership that he argues is insufficient for strengthening the party's internal unity.

The remarks come amid growing dissension within the party, with allegations of corruption and 'adjustment politics' involving other senior leaders adding to the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025