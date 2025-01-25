Left Menu

India and Indonesia Forge Strategic Ties to Boost Regional Security and Trade

India and Indonesia have agreed to enhance cooperation in defense, trade, and maritime security. Prime Minister Modi and President Subianto signed pacts in health, traditional medicine, and digital sectors, aiming for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Indonesia seeks Indian investments in infrastructure, while both nations commit to freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:32 IST
  • India

India and Indonesia, on Saturday, reached a consensus to strengthen their ties across defense manufacturing and supply chains, diversify trade, and ensure maritime security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Indonesia as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific, following discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The talks led to five agreements on cooperation in health, traditional medicine, maritime security, culture, and digital advancements. Emphasizing mutual commitments, both leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and de-radicalization to uphold regional peace and order.

Indonesia expressed interest in Indian investments across its infrastructure sectors, including ports, airports, and railways, while discussing defense collaborations. The agreements also outlined intentions to advance partnership in technology fields like FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT, furthering India-Indonesia strategic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

