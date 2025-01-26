Oracle's Strategic Move: Taking Over TikTok's Global Reins
The Trump administration is formulating a plan for Oracle and other investors to control TikTok, while ByteDance retains a minority stake. Oracle will oversee TikTok’s data and software, enhancing its influence over the app’s global infrastructure. This development aligns with efforts to address security concerns.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is actively devising a strategy to secure TikTok's future in the U.S. market. The plan focuses on having software giant Oracle and a consortium of investors to assume control of the app's worldwide operations, according to National Public Radio on Saturday.
This prospective agreement would see TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, holding a minority share. However, Oracle would manage the app's algorithm, data collection processes, and software updates—areas integral to TikTok's continuity, as per the report by NPR.
The report attributes the details of the discussions to sources familiar with the matter, signaling ongoing negotiations in an attempt to mitigate security concerns and political pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marathi Cinema's Struggle for Screen Time: A New Approach
Trapped in Time: Assam's Coal Mine Tragedy and the Quest for Recovery
Keith Kellogg's Unexpected Paris Appearance: Signals of U.S. Diplomatic Ties with Iran Opposition
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Appointments at Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese
Avenue Supermarts Announces Leadership Change: Anshul Asawa Appointed CEO Designate