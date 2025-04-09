Left Menu

Congress Hits Back at Modi Over 'Appeasement' Accusations

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of presenting fake allegations of appeasement against the opposition. Hussain criticized Modi for avoiding direct responses to Congress's queries and highlighted BJP's historical support for the Waqf bill. Pawan Khera similarly denounced Modi's claims, emphasizing Congress's constitutional adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:30 IST
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of 'appeasement politics', Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday labeled the accusations as 'lies' and 'completely fake'. Hussain argued that Modi reiterated points already made by his party leaders, without addressing critical questions posed by the Congress regarding the BJP's past support of the Waqf bill in 1995 and 2013.

Hussain's comments follow PM Modi's remarks at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, where he criticized Congress for allegedly engaging in 'appeasement politics'. Modi emphasized that this approach has been a hindrance to the nation's growth, noting a recent amendment to Waqf-related laws as a response to such challenges. In response, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused the BJP of historical opposition to constitutional principles, dating back to its days as the Jana Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha.

Khera defended Congress, asserting that the party has consistently worked towards the satisfaction of all societal sections, not appeasement. He urged the Prime Minister to understand Congress's commitment to inclusivity under constitutional frameworks, suggesting that only then would Modi learn effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

