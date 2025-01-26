Trump's Midnight Purge: Inspectors General Under Fire
In a controversial late-night move, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed 17 inspectors general across multiple government agencies. The action, criticized as illegal by Democrats and some Republicans, is seen as an attempt to replace independent watchdogs with loyalists, raising concerns about accountability and lawfulness within federal operations.
In a dramatic late-night action, U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed 17 inspectors general from various government agencies, a move that has stirred significant controversy. Critics, including leading Democrats and some Republicans, have labeled the mass firing as illegal and an attack on government accountability.
U.S. Senator Adam Schiff described the dismissals as a violation of federal law, asserting that President Trump seeks to avoid accountability for potential misconduct. In response, Trump defended the firings aboard Air Force One, calling them common practice, while refusing to specify who would fill the newly vacated posts.
Concerns mount over these dismissals, as some argue they breach federal statutes requiring detailed justifications to Congress prior to such actions. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions as Trump resumes reshaping federal structures, impacting diversity programs and security personnel positions.
