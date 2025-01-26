Left Menu

Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Accept Palestinian Refugees Amid Gaza Crisis

President Trump has urged Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian refugees as Gaza suffers from the continued Israel-Hamas conflict. He spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II and plans discussions with Egypt's President el-Sisi. Trump has also restored arms shipments to Israel which were previously halted by the Biden administration.

Updated: 26-01-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:07 IST
Trump Urges Jordan and Egypt to Accept Palestinian Refugees Amid Gaza Crisis
US President Donald Trump has called for Jordan and Egypt to take in more Palestinian refugees as conflict engulfs Gaza, now a 'demolition site' due to the Israel-Hamas war. He recently discussed the matter with Jordan's King Abdullah II and plans to engage with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Trump described his conversation with King Abdullah II as positive, commending the Jordanian leader for the humane housing of millions of Palestinians. 'I've urged him and Egypt to accommodate more refugees,' Trump stated.

In a move altering previous US policy, Trump lifted a Biden-era hold on arms shipments to Israel, clearing the way for 2,000-pound bombs to be delivered amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

