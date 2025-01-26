Trump Lifts Bomb Hold: Explosive Decisions In U.S.-Israel Relations

Former President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military will release 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, overturning a hold imposed by President Joe Biden. The move, declared on Saturday, follows criticism over the explosives' potential impact on civilian lives in Gaza.

Trump made the announcement aboard Air Force One, emphasizing that Israel had purchased and awaited these bombs, long held in storage. Biden's hold, initiated after an October 2023 attack by Hamas, aimed to mitigate civilian casualties in Gaza.

Biden's administration has faced scrutiny for its support to Israel, amid demands for an arms embargo. The conflict has resulted in extensive damage and civilian casualties in Gaza. Despite a recent ceasefire, tensions remain as Israel continues military actions.

