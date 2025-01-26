Left Menu

Security Concerns in Guwahati Amid Controversial Republic Day Celebrations

A loud sound in Guwahati caused panic during Republic Day celebrations, leading police to investigate. Claims by ULFA (I) regarding supposed blasts added to security concerns. An unattended bag heightened the alarm, although it contained nothing suspicious. Guwahati remains vigilant due to past threats by ULFA(I).

A significant security alert was triggered in Guwahati on Sunday during Republic Day celebrations after a loud noise sparked panic among residents. The sound, heard near a truck parking area by the Brahmaputra vegetable market, prompted an immediate police investigation.

Following the incident, the discovery of an unattended bag near the Inter-State Bus Terminal in Betkuchi further raised alarms. Police, working with an anti-sabotage team, found the bag to contain only clothes and ID cards, likely left behind by mistake.

The situation was further complicated when ULFA (I), a banned organization, claimed responsibility for blasts in Guwahati, spreading unease. The city, already under tight security due to ULFA(I)'s calls for a Republic Day boycott, is on high alert due to past threats.

