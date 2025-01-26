Security Concerns in Guwahati Amid Controversial Republic Day Celebrations

A significant security alert was triggered in Guwahati on Sunday during Republic Day celebrations after a loud noise sparked panic among residents. The sound, heard near a truck parking area by the Brahmaputra vegetable market, prompted an immediate police investigation.

Following the incident, the discovery of an unattended bag near the Inter-State Bus Terminal in Betkuchi further raised alarms. Police, working with an anti-sabotage team, found the bag to contain only clothes and ID cards, likely left behind by mistake.

The situation was further complicated when ULFA (I), a banned organization, claimed responsibility for blasts in Guwahati, spreading unease. The city, already under tight security due to ULFA(I)'s calls for a Republic Day boycott, is on high alert due to past threats.

