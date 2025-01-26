Odisha's Political Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Unity & Development on Republic Day

BJD President Naveen Patnaik underscored the importance of justice, liberty, fraternity, and equality in India's constitution while celebrating Republic Day at BJD headquarters.

Highlighting India's freedom struggle, he urged a commitment to unity and social justice, lauding Odisha's development strides. BJP and Congress leaders also hoisted flags, expressing their aspirations for Odisha's future.

BJP's Manmohan Samal and Congress's Rama Chandra Kadam addressed party workers, focusing on development and constitutional respect, while PM Modi's upcoming visit to Odisha was highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)