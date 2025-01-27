Left Menu

Political Titans Unite at 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Rally

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are attending the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. TPCC President, Congress leaders, and key opposition figures including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will address the gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:22 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will participate in a significant rally named 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, this Monday.

The high-profile political event will be attended by other prominent figures, including TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, various ministers, and Congress MPs. Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, are slated to address the rally.

Mhow, approximately 25 km from Indore, holds historical significance as the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, adding a layer of gravitas to this assembly of political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

