US-Colombia Diplomatic Showdown: Flights, Tariffs, and Deportations

The US paused sanctions on Colombia after the latter agreed to terms accepting deported migrants. This follows tension when Colombia's President Petro denied US military planes carrying migrants, triggering President Trump's retaliatory measures. Colombia vowed to return migrants with dignity before announcing its own tariffs on American imports.

Updated: 27-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:46 IST
The United States has decided to pause sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after an agreement was reached that allows the acceptance of deported migrants. This follows President Trump's pressure on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who initially denied US military aircraft carrying Colombian migrants from landing.

The White House, however, confirmed late Sunday that Colombia has conceded to President Trump's demands, including receiving deportees without restrictions. In exchange, US sanctions under the IEEPA will be held in reserve, contingent on Colombia adhering to the agreement.

Amidst escalating tensions, President Petro announced retaliatory tariffs on American goods, advocating for a shift towards national production to offset rising import costs.

