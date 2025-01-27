US-Colombia Diplomatic Showdown: Flights, Tariffs, and Deportations

The United States has decided to pause sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after an agreement was reached that allows the acceptance of deported migrants. This follows President Trump's pressure on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who initially denied US military aircraft carrying Colombian migrants from landing.

The White House, however, confirmed late Sunday that Colombia has conceded to President Trump's demands, including receiving deportees without restrictions. In exchange, US sanctions under the IEEPA will be held in reserve, contingent on Colombia adhering to the agreement.

Amidst escalating tensions, President Petro announced retaliatory tariffs on American goods, advocating for a shift towards national production to offset rising import costs.

