Rahul Gandhi Allegations: BJP's Vision of Modern Slavery and Constitutional Insult

Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of pushing marginalized communities into modern "slavery" and sidelining the Indian Constitution, a vision supposedly endorsed by the RSS. He also criticized demonetization and GST as attacks on the poor and emphasized the need for a caste census to secure fair rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the ruling BJP of treating marginalized communities as "slaves" and undermining the Constitution. Speaking at a rally, he claimed the BJP and RSS want an India reminiscent of pre-independence, where only elites have rights.

Gandhi criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about India's independence, viewing them as a direct attack on the values instilled by B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution. He expressed that such assertions diminish the essence of independence that was fought for by many unsung heroes.

Addressing socio-economic disparities, Gandhi disapproved of actions like demonetization and GST, labeling them as tools to pressure the poor while benefiting billionaires. He called for a nationwide caste census and removing reservation caps to ensure fair representation for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

