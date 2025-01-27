Rahul Gandhi Allegations: BJP's Vision of Modern Slavery and Constitutional Insult

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the ruling BJP of treating marginalized communities as "slaves" and undermining the Constitution. Speaking at a rally, he claimed the BJP and RSS want an India reminiscent of pre-independence, where only elites have rights.

Gandhi criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about India's independence, viewing them as a direct attack on the values instilled by B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution. He expressed that such assertions diminish the essence of independence that was fought for by many unsung heroes.

Addressing socio-economic disparities, Gandhi disapproved of actions like demonetization and GST, labeling them as tools to pressure the poor while benefiting billionaires. He called for a nationwide caste census and removing reservation caps to ensure fair representation for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)