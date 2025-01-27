Modi and Trump: Strengthening Indo-U.S. Ties for Global Prosperity

For the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural week, he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone on Monday. Modi, recapping the conversation on X, emphasized a commitment to a trusted partnership.

Modi congratulated Trump on securing what he termed a historic second term, expressing hope in collaborating for the welfare of both nations and global stability. This conversation follows the burgeoning trade between the two economies, which reached over $118 billion in 2023/24.

India remains eager to enhance trade relations and streamline visa processes for skilled workers, reinforcing its role as a strategic U.S. ally against China. Diplomats from both sides are actively preparing for an in-person meeting potentially as early as February.

(With inputs from agencies.)