Left Menu

Modi and Trump: Strengthening Indo-U.S. Ties for Global Prosperity

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first phone conversation since Trump's recent inauguration. They reiterated their commitment to a beneficial partnership. With significant bilateral trade, the leaders aim to bolster relations and possibly meet in February to discuss strategic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:06 IST
Modi and Trump: Strengthening Indo-U.S. Ties for Global Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural week, he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone on Monday. Modi, recapping the conversation on X, emphasized a commitment to a trusted partnership.

Modi congratulated Trump on securing what he termed a historic second term, expressing hope in collaborating for the welfare of both nations and global stability. This conversation follows the burgeoning trade between the two economies, which reached over $118 billion in 2023/24.

India remains eager to enhance trade relations and streamline visa processes for skilled workers, reinforcing its role as a strategic U.S. ally against China. Diplomats from both sides are actively preparing for an in-person meeting potentially as early as February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025