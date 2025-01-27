Left Menu

Odisha's Call for Special Aid Package

The Congress in Odisha has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a special package for the state. The demand comes ahead of Modi's scheduled visit to inaugurate a business summit, amid claims that other states have received special packages. Concerns include crop loss and border issues.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:52 IST
Odisha's Call for Special Aid Package
The Congress in Odisha is calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a much-needed special package for the state, as he prepares to visit the region once again. Party leaders argue that while other states have received packages, Odisha has yet to see similar support.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam highlighted issues such as farmers' crop loss and infrastructure concerns, urging the Centre to address these during the Prime Minister's visit. Kadam criticized the BJP government for its silence on border disputes with Andhra Pradesh.

With Odisha being prone to natural calamities and housing a significant tribal population, local leaders stress the need for national assistance to ensure the state's growth and development. Expectations are high for the upcoming Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, to be inaugurated by Modi.

