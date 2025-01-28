Left Menu

Trump Rallies House Republicans for Bold Immigrant and Fiscal Moves

President Donald Trump has encouraged House Republicans to push forward with an aggressive immigration crackdown and invoke border security measures. Detailing his political aspirations, Trump also aims to solidify a conservative majority, while Republican lawmakers strategize on budget proposals and potential negotiations on federal spending cuts before March 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doral | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:15 IST
Trump Rallies House Republicans for Bold Immigrant and Fiscal Moves
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

At a Republican policy retreat, President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to aggressively support his immigration policies, emphasizing border security as a primary focus. He dismissed issues like inflation, prioritizing the advancement of a conservative agenda.

The conference, hosted at Trump National Doral Miami, saw Trump highlight his administration's early achievements. With control of the White House and Congress, Republicans are faced with pressing challenges, including passing a spending bill before the March 14 deadline to avoid federal funding lapses.

Republicans are also plotting a budget plan to implement tax cuts, promote fossil fuel development, and tighten border security. Achieving consensus within the narrowly held majorities in both houses will be crucial, as Democrats are prepared to oppose measures they perceive as disadvantageous to working families and those reliant on social safety nets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025