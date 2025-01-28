Trump Rallies House Republicans for Bold Immigrant and Fiscal Moves

At a Republican policy retreat, President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to aggressively support his immigration policies, emphasizing border security as a primary focus. He dismissed issues like inflation, prioritizing the advancement of a conservative agenda.

The conference, hosted at Trump National Doral Miami, saw Trump highlight his administration's early achievements. With control of the White House and Congress, Republicans are faced with pressing challenges, including passing a spending bill before the March 14 deadline to avoid federal funding lapses.

Republicans are also plotting a budget plan to implement tax cuts, promote fossil fuel development, and tighten border security. Achieving consensus within the narrowly held majorities in both houses will be crucial, as Democrats are prepared to oppose measures they perceive as disadvantageous to working families and those reliant on social safety nets.

(With inputs from agencies.)