Unity in Diversity: Singapore's Strength Amidst Global Polarization

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasizes the importance of unity among Singapore's multi-ethnic population amidst a growingly polarized world. In his Chinese New Year message, he urges Singaporeans to deepen mutual understanding, remain vigilant against security threats, and cherish their nation's diversity as a source of strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-01-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 06:06 IST
Unity in Diversity: Singapore's Strength Amidst Global Polarization
  • Singapore

In a world fraught with division, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged his nation to embrace unity during his first Chinese New Year message as leader. He highlighted Singapore's diversity as a crucial strength to be protected against polarization.

Wong warned of increasing global dangers, citing terrorist threats, and called for mental preparedness for possible attacks. Yet, he urged Singaporeans to perceive these challenges as opportunities to bolster societal harmony rather than weaken it.

This year's Lunar New Year coincides with SG60, marking the 60th anniversary of Singapore's independence. Wong encouraged reflection on the nation's journey and the fortitude to continue as a "beacon of safety, security, and stability" in a volatile world.

