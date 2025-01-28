Unity in Diversity: Singapore's Strength Amidst Global Polarization

In a world fraught with division, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged his nation to embrace unity during his first Chinese New Year message as leader. He highlighted Singapore's diversity as a crucial strength to be protected against polarization.

Wong warned of increasing global dangers, citing terrorist threats, and called for mental preparedness for possible attacks. Yet, he urged Singaporeans to perceive these challenges as opportunities to bolster societal harmony rather than weaken it.

This year's Lunar New Year coincides with SG60, marking the 60th anniversary of Singapore's independence. Wong encouraged reflection on the nation's journey and the fortitude to continue as a "beacon of safety, security, and stability" in a volatile world.

(With inputs from agencies.)