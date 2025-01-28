Serbian Unrest: Prime Minister Resignation Amid Rails and Anti-Corruption Uproar
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned amid anti-corruption protests after a tragic railway incident in Novi Sad. Protesters blame the government, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, for corruption. Resignations have followed, but unrest persists with allegations against Vucic's administration and demands for a new government.
Serbia's political landscape was rocked as Prime Minister Milos Vucevic stepped down on Tuesday following widespread anti-corruption protests. The demonstrations erupted after a catastrophic roof collapse at Novi Sad railway station, which left 15 dead, sparking national outrage and cries for governmental accountability.
Protesters, who grew from small gatherings in Novi Sad to mass demonstrations in Belgrade, accuse President Aleksandar Vucic's government of endemic corruption. Despite resignations by other ministers, the public remains steadfast in their call for sweeping changes, challenging the ruling party's integrity.
The protests, characterized by student-led blockades and accusations of SNS party violence, are gaining momentum. Calls for an expert-led interim government have emerged, with eyes on the potential impact on Vucic's hold on power. As Serbia eyes EU membership, the future political landscape remains uncertain.
