Left Menu

Trump Administration Intensifies Immigration Crackdown in Major Cities

In New York City, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined ICE officers to highlight ramped-up immigration arrests under President Donald Trump. Recent operations target alleged criminals, aiming for increased deportations despite criticism. Trump's policy shift aims to intensify enforcement, rescinding previous restrictions from Biden's era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:52 IST
Trump Administration Intensifies Immigration Crackdown in Major Cities

In a direct move to highlight President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement policies, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined officers in New York City for an immigration arrest operation.

The effort is part of Trump's broader crackdown involving increased arrests of alleged criminal immigrants. ICE's operations have recently witnessed a significant scale-up, with arrest numbers doubling the usual daily averages. These heightened enforcement efforts mark a deviation from Biden-era policies that had limited such arrests.

Critics argue that the aggressive approach could adversely impact families and the economy, while Trump's administration maintains it fulfills his campaign promise to deport criminal immigrants. Enforcement actions included cities like Chicago, and ICE reported that personnel from Homeland Security Investigations, DEA, and other federal agencies are being repurposed for immigration duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025