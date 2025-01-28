Trump Administration Intensifies Immigration Crackdown in Major Cities

In a direct move to highlight President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement policies, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined officers in New York City for an immigration arrest operation.

The effort is part of Trump's broader crackdown involving increased arrests of alleged criminal immigrants. ICE's operations have recently witnessed a significant scale-up, with arrest numbers doubling the usual daily averages. These heightened enforcement efforts mark a deviation from Biden-era policies that had limited such arrests.

Critics argue that the aggressive approach could adversely impact families and the economy, while Trump's administration maintains it fulfills his campaign promise to deport criminal immigrants. Enforcement actions included cities like Chicago, and ICE reported that personnel from Homeland Security Investigations, DEA, and other federal agencies are being repurposed for immigration duties.

