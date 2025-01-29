Trump's Spending Freeze: Legal Consequences and Opposition

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump's administration has instructed federal agencies to halt billions in spending on health care, housing, and disaster relief, prompting immediate backlash from political opponents.

The legality of this directive is under scrutiny, with experts affirming that affected states, cities, and nonprofits can potentially sue for violations of the Constitution's power of the purse.

The Impoundment Control Act of 1974, established to review and limit federal spending withholdings, is said to have been breached, raising significant legal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)