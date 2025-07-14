Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Faces New Challenge After Grand Slam Final Loss

Carlos Alcaraz faces uncharted territory after losing his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner. Despite having been undefeated in five major title matches, Alcaraz struggled with his serve and Sinner's resilient play. This loss ends Alcaraz's 24-match unbeaten streak this season.

Carlos Alcaraz is confronting a fresh hurdle after experiencing defeat in a Grand Slam final for the first time. The young tennis sensation had been a remarkable 5-0 in title matches at major tournaments before Sunday's showdown.

Alcaraz was defeated by No. 1 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The loss was particularly bitter as he was coming off a career-best 24-match winning streak this season and had clinched the 2023 and 2024 championships at the All England Club with triumphs over Novak Djokovic.

Despite his speedy serve, which earned him 15 aces, Alcaraz struggled with consistency, managing a first-serve percentage of just 53%. Sinner's powerful returns put Alcaraz on the defensive and ultimately contributed to the end of a remarkable run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

