Kavinder Gupta: A Political Veteran's New Challenge in Ladakh

Kavinder Gupta, a veteran BJP leader, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. With a rich political history including roles as Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Gupta is set to tackle the challenges in Ladakh with a focus on regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:33 IST
Kavinder Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appointment, veteran BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has been named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh by President Droupadi Murmu. Gupta, who served as Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, acknowledges the immense responsibility and vows to focus on the development of the region.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Gupta highlighted the support from the Prime Minister, the President, and other national leaders. He emphasized his commitment to overcoming challenges and working collaboratively for Ladakh's progress.

Kavinder Gupta's political journey includes holding key positions such as Mayor of Jammu and general secretary of BJP's state unit. As he steps into this new role, he brings a wealth of experience, having served as an MLA and even faced imprisonment during the Emergency as an RSS worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

