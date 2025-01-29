Left Menu

Canada-India Diplomatic Tension Over Election Meddling Claims

India has firmly rejected allegations made by a Canadian commission report that accuses it of interfering in Canada's elections. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accused Canada of meddling in India's internal affairs and contributing to illegal migration and organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India vehemently refuted allegations put forward in a Canadian commission's report claiming foreign interference in Canada's elections.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India dismissed the report's claims, arguing instead that Canada is the one meddling in Indian internal matters, leading to issues like illegal migration.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had established a commission to investigate foreign interference, suspecting notable players like China and Russia, with a Canadian newspaper citing India's alleged involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

