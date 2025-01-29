Canada-India Diplomatic Tension Over Election Meddling Claims

India vehemently refuted allegations put forward in a Canadian commission's report claiming foreign interference in Canada's elections.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India dismissed the report's claims, arguing instead that Canada is the one meddling in Indian internal matters, leading to issues like illegal migration.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had established a commission to investigate foreign interference, suspecting notable players like China and Russia, with a Canadian newspaper citing India's alleged involvement.

