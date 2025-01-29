Rubio's Central America Visit: Countering China's Influence

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's journey to Central America, including Panama, is strategically planned to challenge China's sway in the region, according to a State Department spokesperson. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's push to assert influence over the Panama Canal.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified, "Part of this trip is about countering China," while also emphasizing that Rubio's approach is more about establishing trustful partnerships with Panama and surrounding nations, rather than exerting dominance.

Trump's rhetoric of 'taking back' the Panama Canal has sparked apprehensions about potential U.S. aggression while accusing Panama of violating neutrality. As China's economic expansion continues in Latin America, U.S. efforts to maintain influence become essential.

