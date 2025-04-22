Left Menu

Trump's Radical Shake-Up: Streamlining the U.S. State Department

The Trump administration is proposing a significant reorganization of the U.S. State Department, aiming to align it with 'America First' priorities. The plan entails eliminating 132 offices and reducing staff by 15%, with an additional 700 positions under threat. This overhaul seeks to enhance efficiency and prioritize America's core national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has unveiled a comprehensive plan to overhaul the U.S. State Department, marking a strategic shift towards President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda. This significant restructuring will see the elimination of over 100 offices, including key departments related to war crimes and rights advocacy, as reported by an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

The proposed changes require undersecretaries to devise strategies for a 15% staff reduction, with expectations of about 700 additional positions being cut. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, addressing concerns about the department's current structure, emphasized the need for a leaner and more effective diplomatic agency that can swiftly navigate the evolving landscape of global power dynamics.

While the reorganization has prompted fears of dramatic change, core bureaus focused on democracy, human rights, and refugees remain intact. The focus of this overhaul is domestic, specifically targeting the department's Washington headquarters, and does not directly affect overseas missions, although further alterations may follow. The newly revealed organizational chart indicates the closure of the Global Criminal Justice office, reflecting a strategic realignment within the State Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

