Modi Slams AAP in Fiery Speech Ahead of Delhi Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a verbal attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading misinformation about Haryana supplying tainted water to Delhi. In response, Modi stated the claims insult Indian culture, encouraging voters to choose BJP for better governance and to end 'AAP-da'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strong-worded rally speech, dismissed allegations by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal that Haryana was intentionally contaminating Delhi's water supply.
Modi equated the claims to an insult against Indian honor and urged Delhiites to reject the 'AAP-da' government.
He assured voters of fulfilled promises and a shift towards improved governance if BJP wins the February elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
