Modi Slams AAP in Fiery Speech Ahead of Delhi Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strong-worded rally speech, dismissed allegations by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal that Haryana was intentionally contaminating Delhi's water supply.

Modi equated the claims to an insult against Indian honor and urged Delhiites to reject the 'AAP-da' government.

He assured voters of fulfilled promises and a shift towards improved governance if BJP wins the February elections.

