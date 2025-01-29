Kennedy's Contentious Confirmation: Vaccine Views Under Fire

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's nominee to helm the U.S. health agency, faced fierce criticism for his vaccine-related views during a heated Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. His history of spreading misinformation on vaccine safety drew sharp rebuke from Democratic Senator Ron Wyden.

Kennedy, accompanied by his family, sought to clarify his stance, asserting, "I believe that vaccines play a critical role in healthcare." Despite his reassurances, Kennedy's past controversies continue to raise concerns across the political spectrum, challenging Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike.

The hearing underscored a broader debate on public health, misinformation, and loyalty within the Republican ranks. The nominee's previous affiliations with the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense fuel skepticism about his suitability for the health agency role.

(With inputs from agencies.)