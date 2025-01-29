Left Menu

Hamas Ceasefire Leads to Hostage Release Amid Regional Tensions

Hamas plans to release multiple hostages, including Israelis and Thai nationals, as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The ceasefire also aims to swap hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Meanwhile, Egyptian President el-Sissi rebuffed U.S. President Trump's suggestion to relocate displaced Palestinians to Egypt, reiterating commitment to a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:49 IST
In a critical development on the path to peace, Hamas has agreed to release multiple hostages as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. After intense negotiations, three Israeli nationals, including two women and one elderly man, along with five Thai nationals, are set for release this Thursday.

The ceasefire aims to facilitate the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody. The announcement arrives as Gaza residents return to their homes amidst devastation, following the war triggered by Hamas' 2023 attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, tensions rise as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to settle displaced Palestinians in Egypt, emphasizing the necessity for a two-state solution. The proposal, considered a threat to regional stability, highlights ongoing international political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

