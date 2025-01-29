Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Pro-Palestinian Protesters and Antisemitism

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at combating antisemitism and deporting non-citizen college students involved in pro-Palestinian protests. The order responds to rising antisemitic incidents following Hamas attacks on Israel and mandates actions from federal agencies to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:40 IST
President Donald Trump announced his intention to sign a sweeping executive order on Wednesday that targets antisemitism and calls for deportation of non-citizen college students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests. A White House official confirmed the announcement, emphasizing 'immediate action' from the Justice Department to tackle antisemitic threats.

The executive order seeks to mobilize federal resources to address what has been described as an 'explosion of antisemitism' on U.S. campuses and streets post the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel. Trump's message is explicit: aliens who participated in what he refers to as 'pro-jihadist protests' will face deportation come 2025.

Civil rights groups have noted an increase in antisemitic, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic incidents, attributing them to a backlash following Israeli military actions in Gaza. The executive order mandates federal agency leaders to propose measures within 60 days to combat antisemitism and includes provisions for resident alien removal who are found in violation of U.S. laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

