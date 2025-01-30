Zeldin Confirmed as EPA Chief Amid Controversy Over Environmental Rollbacks

The Senate confirmed Lee Zeldin as the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, marking a significant political victory for President Donald Trump. Zeldin, a staunch Trump ally and former New York congressman, will take charge amid debates over environmental policies and climate change initiatives.

Debates revolved around Zeldin's past actions, including voting against certifying Trump's 2020 election loss and his reluctance to commit to specific environmental policies. With a track record of opposing electric vehicle promotion and climate change regulations, Zeldin's future at the EPA appears contentious among environmental advocates.

While some like Republican Sen. John Barrasso celebrated Zeldin's appointment, claiming he will restore regulatory balance, others within the environmental sector, such as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, criticized the decision, arguing that Zeldin is the wrong person for the job given the critical need for decisive climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)