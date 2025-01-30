Left Menu

Zeldin Confirmed as EPA Chief Amid Controversy Over Environmental Rollbacks

Lee Zeldin, a former Republican congressman and ally of Donald Trump, has been confirmed by the Senate to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin faces controversy due to his alignment with Trump's agenda to roll back environmental protections and his past opposition to climate change initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 03:13 IST
Zeldin Confirmed as EPA Chief Amid Controversy Over Environmental Rollbacks
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate confirmed Lee Zeldin as the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, marking a significant political victory for President Donald Trump. Zeldin, a staunch Trump ally and former New York congressman, will take charge amid debates over environmental policies and climate change initiatives.

Debates revolved around Zeldin's past actions, including voting against certifying Trump's 2020 election loss and his reluctance to commit to specific environmental policies. With a track record of opposing electric vehicle promotion and climate change regulations, Zeldin's future at the EPA appears contentious among environmental advocates.

While some like Republican Sen. John Barrasso celebrated Zeldin's appointment, claiming he will restore regulatory balance, others within the environmental sector, such as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, criticized the decision, arguing that Zeldin is the wrong person for the job given the critical need for decisive climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025