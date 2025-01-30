Kennedy Faces Fierce Scrutiny Over Vaccine Views in Senate Hearing

During a Senate confirmation hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, defended his controversial views on vaccines amid intense scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers.

Accusations against Kennedy included promoting conspiracy theories and casting doubt on vaccine safety. Democratic senators highlighted his past statements questioning vaccine efficacy, while Republicans largely backed his goals for addressing chronic diseases.

The outcome remains uncertain, with Kennedy scheduled to face further questioning and pending a Senate Finance Committee vote, following which the full Senate confirmation vote will be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)