BJP's Mazumdar Condemns RG Kar Case Controversy Amid Calls for Justice

BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Mazumdar criticizes the treatment of the victim's family in the RG Kar rape-murder case, pledging support. Alleging evidence destruction, he calls for justice. The victim's parents withdrew a plea for fresh investigation, following the conviction of Sanjoy Roy, sentenced to life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:52 IST
BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Mazumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sukanta Mazumdar, the BJP's West Bengal president, has strongly condemned the mistreatment of the victim's family in the RG Kar rape-murder case. Expressing his support, Mazumdar announced plans to personally visit the family. He accused the Kolkata police of mishandling the initial five-day investigation, allegedly leading to the destruction of crucial evidence and compromising the pursuit of justice.

"It is shameful to malign the family. I will visit their house to meet them," Mazumdar asserted. He expressed disappointment over the investigation, claiming it had failed to deliver proper justice. Reference was made to the victim's parents, who have withdrawn a plea they filed before the Supreme Court, seeking a renewed investigation into the incident.

This plea was part of a suo motu case registered by the top court after the case gained notoriety in August last year. The Supreme Court suggested a withdrawal of the plea citing an existing conviction against the accused, Sanjoy Roy. Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Sealdah court in January for his involvement in the case, sparking demands from medical professionals for a harsher penalty and a reexamination of the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

